Quick Charge Podcast: May 27, 2020

- Tesla cuts prices across lineup, Model 3 now starts at $37,990
- Tesla removes free Supercharging on Model S and Model X
- Tesla European design center is rumored to be located in Berlin’s Gasometer
- Should Tesla make an electric minivan based on Model X?
- Chevy keeps Bolt EV momentum going with $8,500 cash incentive
- Karma teases ‘all-electric supercar’ as it tests new EV platform
- Pandemic causes Porsche to slow down US sales of Taycan EV
- Crimson Tide goes green: Republican Alabama state senator touts electric vehicles
- EGEB: 440 US oil and gas leases canceled to protect sage-grouse
- How green recovery could create 90 million US jobs in 10 years
- Unlimited e-bike conversion kit might be the simplest DIY e-bike kit yet
