Tesla removes free Supercharging on Model S and Model X

Tesla has removed its mention of free Supercharging on new Model S and Model X orders as part of its new price cuts.

As we reported last night, Tesla has cut prices across its lineup except for Model Y.

In short, all versions of the Model 3 have seen a $2,000 price cut and all versions of Model S and Model X have seen a $5,000 price cut.

For Model 3, there doesn’t seem to be any changes to the vehicle to compensate for the price cut, but Model S and Model X are losing their free unlimited Supercharging.

Tesla and Free Supercharging

For the first few years of the Model S and Model X programs, unlimited free Supercharging has been one of the top perks that Tesla was offering to its customers.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that the perk wasn’t sustainable and he even admitted that they should have ended the incentive earlier:

“Sorry, it’s not really sustainable at volume production and doesn’t incentivize optimal behavior. We probably should have ended this earlier.”

After that, Tesla still brought back free Supercharging as an incentive to sell inventory cars and even the Model 3 during a few periods in 2018.

For a while, ‘Free Unlimited Supercharging’ was also linked to Tesla’s owner referral program, but the automaker has since restructured the program.

Lately, the only way to buy a Tesla with free Supercharging was to buy a used car from Tesla, but the automaker later brought back the perk for new Model S and Model X vehicles, which have seen major downturns in demand over the last few years.

The End of Tesla’s Free Supercharging?

After Tesla’s price cuts last night, the mention of ‘Free Unlimited Supercharging’ has been removed from Model S and Model X configurators:

However, new inventory vehicles listed on Tesla’s website still list ‘Free Unlimited Supercharging’ for several Model S and Model X vehicles:

New buyers can also get 1,000 free Supercharging miles for all new vehicles by using a referral code from a current owner.

