Quick Charge Podcast: May 20, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla installs more production robots at Fremont factory
- Tesla quietly adds bidirectional charging capability for game-changing new features
- Northvolt unveils its own Tesla Powerpack/Megapack competitor: Voltpack
- Volvo publishes walkaround video of impressive all-electric XC40 Recharge
- Mazda starts production of MX-30, its first pure EV
- GM releases first pictures inside GMC HUMMER EV electric pickup with open top
- GM battery chief trumpets capabilities of its flexible EV pouch cells
- Post COVID-19, traffic will either skyrocket or plummet — it depends on us
- EGEB: What exactly powers your ’emissions-free’ EV? This US map shows you
- EPA head will be grilled in Senate today for rollbacks during COVID
- ‘Self-driving’ shared electric scooters are here – Are they awesome or terrifying?
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.