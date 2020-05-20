GM releases first pictures inside GMC HUMMER EV electric pickup with open top

GM has released the first teaser images from inside the GMC HUMMER EV electric pickup — showing its open-top feature.

As we previously reported, GM is bringing back the Hummer brand starting with the GMC HUMMER EV, an electric pickup truck with 1,000 horsepower, 11,500 lb-ft of torque, and 0 to 60 mph acceleration in 3 seconds.

That’s about all we know about the new electric pickup truck’s specs.

Electrek had a chance to take a look at the prototype during an event earlier this year, and our Seth Weintraub discussed what he saw here.

GM was supposed to reveal the vehicle this month, but it was pushed back due to the global pandemic.

Now the automaker is starting to tease the reveal with more videos and images, starting with this picture from inside the GMC HUMMER EV:

GM confirmed that the pickup truck is equipped with removable roof panels to get an open-air truck:

The zero-emissions, zero-limits GMC HUMMER EV features easily removable roof panels to provide a unique open-air experience. Stay tuned here for more news about our all-electric super truck in the coming months.

The automaker also released this short teaser video showing the electric pickup truck in full, but from afar and in a bird’s eye view:

GM had previously only unveiled the front end of GMC HUMMER EV, but it is expected to gradually release more images teasing the vehicle, leading to the full unveiling later this year.

The actual production version of the electric pickup truck is going to be available in late 2021, according to GM.

The Detroit-based automaker is trying to compete with several other electric pickup trucks coming in 2021, like the Rivian R1T, Tesla Cybertruck, and Ford F-150 Electric.

GM has been working on its own battery cells with LG Chem to power the new electric pickup, along with a series of new electric vehicles from GM’s brands.

Earlier this year, we got a chance to see some of the new Buicks, Chevy, Cadillac, and GMC electric prototypes.

