Quick Charge Podcast: April 16, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla issues strong ‘Beta’ warning for new traffic light and stop sign feature
- Tesla releases new feature to charge your car with Powerwall during power outages
- Tesla vehicles are going to drop you off and park themselves later this year, says Musk
- New BMW 330e plug-in hybrid ups EV range to 23 miles but lowers MPG
- VW focuses its restart effort on electric cars, with urgent need to hit CO2 targets
- Lucid releases new pictures of its EV factory- starting to look like something
- Ford files trademark for EV charging network with dumbest name
- Study of Nissan Leaf EV price in 49 countries shows shocking range in cost
- EGEB: Scientists and the NRDC score a big court win against the EPA
- Oil giant Shell announces that it will become net zero by 2050
- Federal judge cancels Keystone XL oil pipeline permit
- Need low-cost alternative to public transport? Great e-bikes for under $1,200
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.