Tesla issues strong ‘Beta’ warning for new traffic light and stop sign feature

Tesla has expanded the release of its new “Stopping at Traffic Lights and Stop Signs” in the early access program, but it is issuing a strong warning when activating the feature.

As we reported last month, Tesla has started to push an Autopilot update with the actual ability to handle intersections to some drivers in its “early access fleet,” a group of owners who beta test new software update from Tesla.

We even got to see a quick demo video.

Later, we also took a look at the manual for the new feature – explaining in detail how it works and its limitations.

Now Tesla started pushing the new feature to more people in the early access program and we’ve got a look at the warning that Tesla gives to drivers before activating the feature:

Traffic Light and Stop Sign Control is designed to slowdown and stop for visible traffic lights or stop signs that are detected when Traffic-Aware Cruise Control or Autosteer is engaged. Driver accelerator or stalk confirmation is required to proceed through all traffic controls, including green lights. The vehicle will continue straight and will not make turns. The Traffic Light and Stop Sign Control feature will not control for all intersections; therefore, you must pay attention and be ready to take immediate action at all times, including braking. This feature may be conservative and slowdown often at first. Over time, as we learn from the fleet, the feature will control more naturally. Performance may be degraded in difficult environments with pedestrians, rain, direct sunlight or when approaching traffic controls that are obstructed. Do you want to enable Traffic Light and Stop Sign Control while it is BETA?

As you can see, it has now been renamed to “Traffic Light and Stop Sign Control” and Tesla is being very cautious about the way it is presenting the feature.

Earlier this month, CEO Elon Musk said that Tesla would push the new feature to the wider fleet in weeks in the US and later this summer in international markets.

Electrek’s Take

As we previously stated, the launch of this new feature is really reminiscent of what Tesla did with auto-lane changes, and once it gathered enough data from the fleet, it allowed drivers to decide whether or not they want to turn driver confirmation on or off.

I’d argue that Tesla is even more tentative in its language by saying that the feature “may be conservative and slowdown often at first.”

It’s going to be interesting to follow how it performs and how quickly Tesla can improve it through fleet learning.

Please be careful if you decide to activate it.

