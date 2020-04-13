Quick Charge Podcast: April 13, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Elon Musk: Tesla’s upcoming event will focus on batteries, not powertrain — ‘a lot to talk about’
- Tesla (TSLA) stock surges 10%: Here’s what we think is happening
- Tesla Gigafactory Shanghai: new drone video shows just how massive the expansion is
- Tesla’s robotaxi plan is still on for this year — pending regulatory approval, says Elon Musk
- Elon Musk reveals the reason behind Tesla’s cabin-facing camera
- Car boom begins in China, with a wave of new electric cars about to roll out
- As coal use falls, electric vehicles keep getting cleaner
- EGEB: Green energy became the UK’s main power source for first time in Q1 2020
- Oil producers make the largest production cut in history — will it matter?
- Zero SR/F review: Here’s why it’s the leader of American electric motorcycles
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.