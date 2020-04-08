Quick Charge Podcast: April 8, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla Model Y teardown: shows some great improvements over Model 3 despite sharing 75% of parts
- Tesla releases impressive look inside Gigafactory Shanghai, with its hundreds of robots
- Tesla dominates Kelley Blue Book Luxury Brand 2020 Awards
- First look at Tesla’s launch mode with ‘Cheetah stance’: proves to be slightly quicker
- Tesla announces pay cuts, furloughs, and aims to get back to production by May 4
- Tesla is using blockchain technology to help with its Gigafactory Shanghai logistic
- Volvo joins automakers siding with California on emissions, opposing Trump administration
- EGEB: Spain breaks solar record during March coronavirus lockdown
- Federal court declares EPA’s harmful rollback of greenhouse-gas rule illegal
- New ‘Lightest’ mid-drive electric bike conversion kit offers up to 1,200W
