Quick Charge Podcast: March 28, 2020

- Tesla Model Y: stunning lowered electric SUV by Unplugged Performance
- Tesla leak hints at Model 3/Y air suspension even though Elon says ‘no’
- Tesla Gigafactory Shanghai makes 3,000 cars per week amid other factory shutdowns
- Tesla is reducing Gigafactory Nevada workforce by 75%
- Watch Tesla Autopilot automatically stop at red light for the first time
- Tesla furloughs employees due to drop in demand amid crisis
- Trump invokes Defense Production Act to force GM to make ventilators.
- Formula E venue in London becomes makeshift hospital for COVID-19 patients
- European EV registrations up by 92% in February
- Made-in-China cars for Chinese market will be majority of GM EVs by mid-2020s
- EGEB: Green energy CEO: More than 300,000 jobs are not ‘ridiculous’
- Climate Crisis Weekly: Great Barrier Reef suffers third mass bleaching
- A coronavirus first? Check out this e-bike share’s self-cleaning handlebars
