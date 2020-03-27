Tesla Model Y: stunning lowered electric SUV by Unplugged Performance

Unplugged Performance took delivery of an early Tesla Model Y and they quickly installed their popular lowering spring… and it looks stunning.
Tesla has just started delivering the Model Y and some accessory makers and tuners already got their hands on the electric SUV and started releasing parts and accessories.
Jeda already released its Model Y USB hub, which is built on its very popular Model 3 USB hub to connect a drive for Sentry Mode and TeslaCam.
Now Unplugged Performance, one of the most popular Tesla tuners, got its own Model Y and they quickly adapted their lowering spring kit for the electric SUV:
“We have developed the ultimate lowering springs for Tesla Model Y. Our proprietary Dual-Rate Linear technology delivers the best performance in terms of handling, comfort, aerodynamics and of course sporty looks! Our first release – Moderate Springs provide sports car handling, a lower stance and increased range all without sacrifice to daily comfort.”
It not only handles better but it also looks incredible:
Unplugged Performance already sold thousands of lowering kits for the Model 3 and now it is leveraging that experience for the Model Y.
They are selling the Dual-Rate Linear spring kit for $385.
Electrek’s Take
I understand that many people prefer the Model Y over the Model 3 for the higher ground-clearance and this spring kit defies that purpose.
However, there are also many people who don’t care that much about ground-clearance and those people could benefit from better handling, aerodynamic performance, and personally, I think it looks awesome.
Unplugged also plans an option in between called “mild springs”:
“Our upcoming second release – Mild Springs provide a comfort-focused ride for those who want a more luxurious ride without reducing ground clearance for off-road use.”
That might be the best of both worlds.
What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.