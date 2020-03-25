Quick Charge Podcast: March 25, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla introduces several new car delivery options
- Tesla Model 3 with roof-rack box gets much better range if you flip box around
- How Elon Musk managed to secure Tesla’s first store with a Roadster and patents
- GM discounts Chevy Bolt EV electric car up to $10,000 for limited time
- Recording artist Lido uses Canoo EV to convey futuristic cool in his latest video
- Detroit becomes engineering base for commercial electric vehicles
- China pursues local incentives to revive troubled EV market
- First US cities see $1 gas price, still pricier than powering an EV
- Oil use drops 20M barrels a day as Congress finalizes stimulus deal
- EGEB: Electricity demand shifts and falls in US and globally due to COVID-19
- Review: M2S All Terrain R750 — sweet spot, sweet price
