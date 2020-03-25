Review: M2S All Terrain R750 — sweet spot, sweet price

The M2S All Terrain R750 sits in the sweet spot of off-road, comfort, and commuting. The price is great, too, starting at $1,499 (early adopter pricing has concluded).

M2S has made great choices on components and price, making a down-to-business bike without adding frills that often bulk up the price. The R750 has a plentiful amount of electric power, which is paired especially well with the size.

M2S has been making electric bikes since 2015, has steadily improved the bikes, and in this case, lowered the price of one of their most popular models.

Most all the bikes are off-road or fat-tire bikes, and that is what M2S has been specializing in since they began. M2S, after all, stands for Mountains To Sea.

My first experience with M2S was watching a YouTube video in which they range-tested the bike in circles on a high school track. Since then they have expanded their offerings substantially and stayed the course on building bikes for the US market.

Let’s take a look at the All Terrain R750!

750W Bafang rear hub motor Top speed: 20 mph (32 km/h) user programmable

48V 21Ah (1008Wh) lockable and removable battery Range: 70 mi (112.6 km) estimate

$1,999 (reviewed with upgrade & accessories) Extras: mozo front air shock, integrated headlight, integrated taillight, throttle, optional rear rack, optional metal fenders, optional high-capacity battery, color and frame options

R750, for a 750W hub motor

Electrically, the R750 is well equipped but not fancy. The 750W rear hub motor definitely delivers power, but it isn’t glamorous. It works well. I enjoy the simple, easy-to-read display that M2S uses on this bike. It was easy enough to get into the settings and change the top speed myself, unlocking 28mph for maximum fun mode. The 48V battery comes in a few sizes, all the way up to 21ah or 1008WH in total. This kind of battery pack is capable of 70 miles of range, and maybe more, depending on how it’s ridden. The options are great, being able to occupy more of the market. But for me, the top-end battery is more than I would use in a day, and maybe more than I’d use in two or three days. But if I were blasting the throttle at 28 mph, I’d probably eat the battery up in a day.

How does it ride?

It rides tall. The version I rode was a 29″ x 3″, which made me feel like I was riding on horseback at times. This wasn’t a bad thing, but it was certainly entertaining. With the large tires it handled the snow very well. I wasn’t afraid of spearing into the curb, since I would just ride over it. The R750 comes in a 26″ x 4.5″ size, which is a bit more temperate. I’d personally opt for the more conventional tire sizes (strange that I’m calling a fat tire a more conventional size). Other ride characteristics are the heft in the bike that feels good at top speed, the ease of mounting on the rear rack, and the simple gears that match the simple pedal assist.

Good choices on parts investment

Awesome brakes. I’ll start there because that’s the highlight of the mechanical system. Hydraulic disc brakes with 180mm rotors is a great companion to a heavy and fast electric bike. Without these, it would be hard to recommend the bike on account of safety. M2S clearly has some experience in the game, because it’s tempting to opt for cheaper brakes on an affordable electric bike for this kind of price. The front fork is also a big plus for the bike, since it floats very well with the large tires, and has some adjustment options to make it fit like a glove. I’m OK with the lower-level status on the rest of the mechanical parts. The gears and derailer are some of the lower-part sets from Shimano, and the pedals, cranks, and stem are normal, but fine. The headtube isn’t so bad; opting for a threadless headset is appreciated.

Not the Mona Lisa of e-bikes

M2S has some pretty good-looking bikes in their lineup. The R750, is more down to business. The large tires make for loads of fun, but also force the fenders and rack out, making the bike look like a motorcycle in some ways. Maybe that fits your style? If you opt for the step-through frame, you get the benefit of the integrated battery, but otherwise, you’re looking at a pop-out battery extruding from the downtube. The bike also has an external controller, mounted in front of the rear fender, and a hub motor that Mr. Magoo could see coming. Some people (like my brother) have ride something that looks good. I lean toward practicality.

All in all

The M2S has made a fantastic bargain bike with just the right options and equipment. The functionality is very high, and the versatility can be explored for a long time. A bike like this is perfectly suited for the neighborhood, light trails, commuting, and every combination. The R750 has some great benefits, like the high top speed, the great brakes and shock, and even the integrated lights save the day if you’re caught riding at night. For $1,499 to $1,999, I think it’s a pretty good deal.

