Tesla introduces several new car delivery options

Tesla is officially introducing several new car delivery options, including the previously reported ‘touchless’ process.

The automaker started implementing a touchless delivery process over a month ago in China, where the coronavirus crisis started.

As the virus spread, the automaker started to impose similar social distancing measures on staff in other markets.

We heard about Tesla starting to implement these measures in the US, where it is starting Model Y deliveries, last week.

Earlier today, we reported a first-hand experience of this new delivery process from a Model Y buyer.

Now Tesla is introducing its new delivery experiences in a new page on its website:

“Delivery with Tesla is like no other experience, with a variety of options available to you depending on your location. With our large center touchscreen interfaces, you can learn your car’s features and functions by watching the video tutorials from the driver’s seat, or ask a Tesla Advisor during delivery for additional information.”

The delivery options are different in different markets depending on the regulatory requirements regarding paperwork involved in car sales and deliveries.

Here’s Tesla’s new list of delivery options:

Express Delivery: Arrive at your scheduled delivery location and, after check-in, be remotely routed to your new car via the Tesla app’s location tracking tool. All required documents will be waiting inside the car with highlights indicating where to sign. When you’re ready to get on the road, simply pass your documents to the advisor at the exit for review, and we’ll mount a temporary tag and license plate. Explore the exciting features of your vehicle at your own pace via the in-car Tesla Tutorials and Owner’s Manual on your car’s center touchscreen. All tutorials can also be accessed from the settings menu in the Tesla app. Express Delivery is now available at all our Tesla delivery centers. Some states may vary based on signatory requirements. Tesla Direct Drop: Designed as a completely touchless delivery experience, we will drop your new vehicle at a location of your choosing – typically a home or workplace – without any required interaction. Just complete all required paperwork, let us know where you’d like the car, and we’ll drop it off and leave the vehicle for you to unlock via the Tesla app. Please note that payment, paperwork and e-sign agreements must be completed in full prior to delivery, and you are required to send back any remaining physical paperwork in the vehicle via a pre-paid shipping envelope within 24 hours. 3rd party lending and trade-in customers are not yet eligible for this experience. We are rapidly expanding the availability of this new delivery type to new states. Locations currently offering Direct Drop include: California

Hawaii

Indiana

Maryland

Minnesota

Missouri

Nevada

New Jersey

Ohio

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Washington, DC Additional Delivery Options The below options are also available to all eligible Tesla customers. Please contact your delivery center for additional information. In general, Tesla will pre-select the best option for your location and vehicle type. Tesla Direct*: With Tesla Direct, your vehicle is brought directly to you by a Tesla employee at a location of your choice (home, workplace, etc). Once the vehicle has arrived, you will receive a walkthrough of the vehicle, quickly sign your paperwork, and be ready to drive within minutes. If you would prefer not to receive a walkthrough of your vehicle, paperwork can be left in the car for signing and collected by the Tesla employee once completed. *Tesla Direct is not yet available in Canada, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts or North Carolina. Carrier Direct: This option is available for customers who live more than 220 miles from a Tesla location and are eligible for a carrier to bring their vehicle to their delivery address.

