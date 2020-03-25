GM discounts Chevy Bolt EV electric car up to $10,000 for limited time

GM is going all out to push the Chevy Bolt EV electric car at the end of the quarter with a discount of up to $10,000, leases for just $199 a month, and more.

Electrek tracks the best deals on all electric vehicles from dealerships in the US and this is one of the best ones we have seen yet.

GM already started to heavily discount the Bolt EV earlier this year, but following the recent reveal of the 2021 Chevy Bolt EV and amid the coronavirus crisis, GM is doubling down selling the electric car.

A new discount added on top of the previous $8,500 customer rebate is pulling the MSRP down by almost $10,000.

Along with the discount for a cash buy, GM is also offering leases for just $199 a month and 0% financing:

The cash discount applies to inventory of 2020 Bolt EV Premier electric vehicles, which has an MSRP of $43,635, resulting in a starting price of just $34,202.

You can check with your local dealers for inventory to get the deal.

In order to take advantage of the deal, buyers must take delivery by March 31st, 2020.

If dealers still have 2019 Chevy Bolt EVs in stock, the $8,500 discount still applies and it can result in a price closer to $30,000.

Electrek’s Take

As I previously stated, I am not the biggest fan of the Bolt EV at $40,000.

The Bolt EV is a decent car and it performs well, Electrek’s Seth Weintraub has been a big fan of his for years now, but I think it’s hard to justify its price.

However, when discounts like those happen, it starts to make a lot of sense for some people.

Personally, I still wouldn’t buy one, but if I didn’t already have more EVs than I know what to do with, I’d definitely consider a lease for $199 per month. After fuel and maintenance savings, you could basically be driving for free.

If you can find some in inventory at your local dealer, I’d definitely consider it.

