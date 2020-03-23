Quick Charge Podcast: March 23, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla continues construction work at Gigafactory Berlin, drone video reveals size of 1st phase
- Tesla Semi electric truck spotted coming back from winter testing ahead of production
- Watch Tesla Model Y drift, go off-road, and accelerate from 0-60 mph
- Tesla files patent for sourcing self-driving training data from its fleet
- Rivian wants police to use its electric trucks with seats that are comfortable when carrying a gun
- Ford submits patent application for daisy chain of mobile EV chargers
- Jaguar Land Rover plans new electric crossovers, the J-Pace and Road Rover
- Cobalt supplies for EVs in question as Congo imposes 48-hour coronavirus lockdown
- EVgo offers help to those who need to drive during coronavirus pandemic
- EGEB: Austrian utility employees to isolate at work, US may follow suit
- US stimulus package provides relief for oil and nothing for renewables or EVs
- 1.5kW e-bike maker FREY to offer free shipping (and free face masks!)
