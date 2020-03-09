Tesla produces its 1,000,000th electric car

- Mar. 9th 2020 10:57 pm ET

Tesla announced that it produced its 1,000,000th electric car – becoming the first automaker to achieve the milestone.

Only a few years ago, many people didn’t believe that Tesla could produce electric vehicles in any meaningful numbers, but the automaker managed to ramp up 3 electric vehicle programs: Model S, Model X, and Model 3.

Now it is about to launch its fourth electric vehicle, the Model Y, and it is doing it on the momentum of a new milestone.

Today, CEO Elon Musk announced that Tesla produced its 1,000,000th car:

No other automaker has achieved that kind of volume when it comes to producing long-range electric passenger cars.

The new milestone also points to significant production achieved through the first quarter of 2020.

As we reported last year, based on data gathered by Kevin Rooke, Tesla became the world’s largest EV automaker after surpassing China’s BYD.

At the time (October 2019), Tesla has delivered 807,954 electric vehicles as of October 2019, while BYD has delivered 787,150 vehicles to date.

