Tesla produces its 1,000,000th electric car

Tesla announced that it produced its 1,000,000th electric car – becoming the first automaker to achieve the milestone.

Only a few years ago, many people didn’t believe that Tesla could produce electric vehicles in any meaningful numbers, but the automaker managed to ramp up 3 electric vehicle programs: Model S, Model X, and Model 3.

Now it is about to launch its fourth electric vehicle, the Model Y, and it is doing it on the momentum of a new milestone.

Today, CEO Elon Musk announced that Tesla produced its 1,000,000th car:

Congratulations Tesla team on making our 1,000,000th car!! pic.twitter.com/5M99a9LLQi — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 10, 2020

No other automaker has achieved that kind of volume when it comes to producing long-range electric passenger cars.

The new milestone also points to significant production achieved through the first quarter of 2020.

As we reported last year, based on data gathered by Kevin Rooke, Tesla became the world’s largest EV automaker after surpassing China’s BYD.

At the time (October 2019), Tesla has delivered 807,954 electric vehicles as of October 2019, while BYD has delivered 787,150 vehicles to date.

Story is still developing. Refresh for more details…

