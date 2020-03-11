Quick Charge Podcast: March 11, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla Gigafactory Shanghai: Drone video shows massive new building is coming up
- Tesla Cybertruck Gigafactory: Nashville in the running, Elon is looking for ‘incentives, workforce, and more’
- Tesla plans to build the Cybertruck in ‘central USA’ — possibly Texas?
- BMW ends production of the i8 electric sports car next month
- Lexus dealer spams Tesla owners: ‘You’ve had your fun, now it’s time for zero compromise’
- Washington State passes bill to become a ZEV state, pushes for ban of gas cars
- EGEB: Honolulu files lawsuit against 10 oil and gas companies
- Former Google CEO funds updated US electricity-price database
- CSC FT750 review: I tested electric bicycles from a motorcycle company
