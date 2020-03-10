Quick Charge Podcast: March 10, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla gets banned from KC Auto Show, owners volunteer to take over
- Watch Tesla Model 3 modded by Unplugged Performance beat McLaren F1’s time at famous racetrack
- Tesla to add production capacity for 250,000 cars at Gigafactory Shanghai
- Tesla sales surprise in China amid crisis, owns about a third of the EV market
- Tesla produces its 1 millionth electric car
- Coronavirus threatens momentum for electric vehicles
- Who killed the electric BMW iX3? US dealers wanting longer range
- Electric-car production and sales in Europe to surpass US, with China in sight
- EGEB: Virginia passes green energy legislation hailed as ‘transformational’
- Swytch electric bike conversion kit transitions to full ‘crowd-shopping’ sales
- Best electric scooter under 30 lbs? Battle of the lightweight scooters!
