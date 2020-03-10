Watch Tesla Model 3 modded by Unplugged Performance beat McLaren F1’s time at famous racetrack

Unplugged Performance released a video of its modified Tesla Model 3 Performance beating the McLaren F1’s time at the famous Tsukuba Circuit.

We previously reported on Unplugged Performance (UP), which is one of a few aftermarket accessories and performance upgrade companies focused solely on Tesla vehicles.

They are also the company behind “Tesla Corsa,” a new Tesla-only racetrack experience where owners get to safely explore the limits and performance of their vehicles.

Last year, they unveiled a stunning Model 3 street-legal racing kit called the “Tesla Model 3 Ascension R.”

The company brought its demonstration Tesla Model 3 Ascension R car to Japan and tested it on the Tsukuba racetrack.

They have now released a video of their Model 3 achieving a better lap time than the McLaren F1 and Porsche GT3 did on the same track:

Ben Schaffer, CEO of Unplugged Performance, released a statement about the experience:

After Tokyo Auto Salon we had our friend Ken take the car to Tsukuba Circuit to participate in an open track day event. Ken had never driven a Tesla before and is an amateur (but skilled) driver who tracks his tuned Honda Civic at Tsukuba. The car’s setting is the same as Erik’s street specifications, there are no changes to height or parts between street spec and the spec shown. The car has full interior, factory front bumper ground clearance (although a lower front diffuser is coming), and tasteful performance modifications that can be driven daily without compromise. The racing coilovers on the car are quickly hand adjustable and the damping was dialed up more firm for track driving. Tires used are factory OE (original equipment) supplied tires that came standard on all Porsche 911 GT3 RS (997) new deliveries, they are not a racing semi-slick DOT tire. The 911 GT3 RS model from which these tires are borrowed has a fastest recorded lap on the same tires of 1:04.51 (1.2 seconds slower than the Unplugged Performance Model 3 Ascension-R which borrows the exact same tire). This helps create a more balanced comparison as the Unplugged Performance Ascension-R Model 3 is designed to be a factory style tuned sports car similar to a GT3, whereas the Porsche GT3 RS goes even further with factory roll bars, further weight reduction and bigger wings. Both the UP Ascension-R and the GT3 RS use carbon ceramic brakes, another similarity.

The CEO also argues that they could shave a few seconds off that time by simply racing the car in better weather (1:02.5), with semi-slick DOT legal tires in same widths (1:01), and with stripped interior and racing slicks (0:59).

Unplugged Performance believes its Tesla Model 3 Ascension R could also benefit from the Track Mode V2 software update and shave another 1-2 seconds with it.

Here’s the list of modifications UP made to the Model 3 Performance:

Unplugged Performance Ascension Front Bumper

Unplugged Performance Ascension Carbon Side Skirts

Unplugged Performance Ascension Carbon Rear Bumper

Unplugged Performance Ascension Carbon Rear Diffuser Fins

Unplugged Performance by Voltex Carbon GT Wing

Unplugged Performance UP-04 Superlight Forged 20×10.5 Wheel Set with Michelin 305/30ZR20 Cup 2 Tires

Unplugged Performance Coilover Suspension Kit

Unplugged Performance 6 Piston 15.5 Inch Carbon Ceramic Big Brake Kit

Unplugged performance Billet Adjustable Front Upper Control Arms

Unplugged Performance 3 Way Adjustable Front and Rear Sway Bar Kit

Unplugged Performance Billet Adjustable Rear Camber Arms

Unplugged Performance Billet Adjustable Rear Toe Arms

Unplugged Performance Carbon Racing Bucket Seat Set (utilizing Tesla plaid design)

Unplugged Performance Seat Rail Set

Unplugged Performance by Willans Racing Harness Set

Unplugged Performance Superlight 64 Titanium Lugnuts

Unplugged Performance Competition Brake Pads

Unplugged Performance Sport Brake Lines

