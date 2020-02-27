Quick Charge Podcast: February 27, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla sales in China drop despite start of local production, people panic and TSLA crashes
- Tesla reports fully autonomous miles for first time in years, but it’s nothing to get excited about
- Tesla’s massive 1GWh Megapack battery project with PG&E is approved
- Tesla tells Model Y RWD buyers to ‘prepare for delivery’
- Aftermarket Tesla Model 3 aero 18-inch wheel covers turn to crowdfunding
- Tesla signs Supercharger deal with NJ Turnpike, pays for other EV charging too
- Tesla’s secret Roadrunner project: new battery production at $100 per kWh on a massive scale
- How to buy a Tesla in 2020: Everything you need to know
- Electrify America to deploy 30 off-grid, solar EV chargers in rural California communities
- EGEB: Will Utah commit to a statewide EV charging network today?
- Interview: Kia’s EV plans wait on battery supplies for at least another year
- eVTOL to be used as ambulances in the coronavirus crisis
