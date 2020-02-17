Quick Charge Podcast: February 17, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla is working on technology to revolutionize the electrical grid with distributed solar power
- Tesla has ‘6 years lead over Toyota and VW’ in electronics, says new Model 3 teardown
- Tesla Autopilot saved two families, say owners in freak accident where giant tree fell on two Model X SUVs
- Tesla Model Y gets dirty all the way to Quebec ahead of start of deliveries
- VW will fund dealers to wage local marketing campaigns for EVs
- EGEB: Britain sets a new daily record for wind energy with Storm Ciara
- The story of how one man designed the Segway Apex electric motorcycle by hand
- 2020 RadRover Step-Thru review: Rad Power Bikes’ upgrades are better than ever
