Quick Charge Podcast: February 6, 2020

Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla has a new high-tech steering wheel with touchscreens and haptic feedback
- Tesla Model Y gets official 315-mile EPA range, becomes most efficient SUV ever
- GM trumpets flexible EV architecture, starting with Cadillac EV to be unveiled in April
- Lucid releases first images of production Air electric luxury sedan
- Arcimoto FUV production-spec first drive: weird and wonderful
- Closer look at Rivian’s electric delivery van for Amazon
- EGEB: This battery-hybrid-electric catamaran is sailing in the Arctic Circle
- Behind the scenes look at Ewan McGregor’s 9,000-mile LiveWire electric motorcycle ride
- Another 1.5kW high-power e-bike enters the ring with the 37mph Nireeka Prime
