Lucid releases first images of production Air electric luxury sedan

Lucid has released the first images of the production version of the Lucid Air, its electric luxury sedan, which is going to be fully unveiled in April.

Three years after first unveiling the Air, Lucid had its ups and downs, but it now looks as though it’s on track to bring the electric car to production.

For the last few months, they have been building their factory in Arizona, and they expect to start production by the end of the year.

We are expecting several differences between the model unveiled three years ago, and the actual production version.

Today, Lucid released the first official glimpse at the production of the Lucid Air in a short video:

In good teaser fashion, Lucid is keeping things dark and hard to see, but we can see some design features of the Lucid Air:

We expect the design to be similar to the version of the Air unveiled in 2017. However, we do expect updated production specs.

Earlier this week, we interviewed Lucid CEO and CTO Peter Rawlinson, and he revealed a few new details about the production version.

He said that the Lucid Air is going to be equipped with a more than 900V system, will have up to 400 miles of real-world range, and more.

The first version of the car, which might be called Dream Edition based on the new teaser, is expected to cost over $100,000 and have up to 1,000hp.

Rawlinson told Electrek that he didn’t set out to create a 1,000hp car, but the power is a consequence of creating a long-range electric vehicle.

The CEO expects the Air to create a new standard for efficiency with 4 to 5 miles of range per kWh for a full-size luxury sedan.

Lucid is going to start previewing the Air to reservation holders in the coming week, leading to the unveiling at the New York Auto Show in April.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.