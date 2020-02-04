Quick Charge Podcast: February 16, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla owns more than half the US market, keeps electric car sales growing
- Tesla (TSLA) stock jumps to $900 as short sqeeze seems to be in full effect
- Investing giant Ron Baron: Tesla could make $1T in revenues within 10 years. Elon is saving the earth
- Tesla will launch ride-sharing app with its own driver insurance
- Electrify America completes 400 EV charging stations — about twice as fast as Tesla Supercharger rollout
- GM electrification team wants to make EV charging “normal,” even for apartment dwellers
- EGEB: Tidal energy hit a major milestone in Scotland in 2019
