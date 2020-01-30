Quick Charge Podcast: January 30, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla is close to having a 400-mile electric car
- Tesla Energy is back to growth, thanks to cheap solar subscriptions and Solarglass
- Tesla unveils new Model Y wheels: Überturbine and Induction wheels
- Elon Musk on Tesla Cybertruck: It’s better than people realize — there’s more to it
- Tesla will deliver 500k+ cars in 2020, 150k capacity in Shanghai already
- Tesla increases Model Y range to 315 miles, production begins now with deliveries in March
- Tesla (TSLA) releases Q4 earnings: beats on revenue and earnings
- GM confirms 1000HP, 3 sec 0-60 Hummer EV for fall 2021, Super Bowl video
- UPS orders 10,000 electric delivery vans from startup Arrival
- Electrek Green Energy Brief: Energy CFOs believe green energy is the future, and that solar will lead the pack, The federal government has proposed drilling for oil and gas on Moab, Utah’s Slickrock biking trail, How the “keeping up with the Joneses” mentality actually encourages residential solar.
- Sondors’ Electric for Everyone campaign offers up deep-discounted $799 e-bikes
- Lime’s electric scooters can now detect sidewalk riding — and they’ll snitch
- Propella V3.2 electric bicycle review: a $999 e-bike that looks like a million bucks
