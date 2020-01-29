Quick Charge Podcast: January 29, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla Model Y spotted in Canada as rumors of deliveries increase
- McKinsey EV Survey: 400 new EVs globally by 2025 but consumer demand still unknown
- First Drive: Taycan is the best Porsche ever and yet just the beginning
- Electric Mini Cooper SE review — lots of fun for not a lot of money
- Ford’s Lincoln announces partnership with Rivian to build ‘an all-new fully electric vehicle’
- Hyundai Ioniq Electric 2020’s new range comes with higher price tag: $33,000
- Audi launches new electric car ad campaign featuring Game of Throne’s Maisie Williams
- Electrek Green Energy Brief: The Guardian has announced that it will no longer accept advertising from fossil-fuel companies, Duke Energy announces two new solar farms in Florida, The Burning Man Project has launched a contest to make its property, Fly Ranch, sustainable
- Filson teamed up with Zero to develop a custom Zero DSR dual-sport electric motorcycle
