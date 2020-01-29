Check out this beautiful forest-taming electric motorcycle

When it comes to riding forest trails on a motorcycle, there’s no better way to do it than on an electric motorcycle. Listening to the sounds of the animals around you, hearing the crunch of the dirt under your tires, and smelling the sweet, damp aroma of the forest are all unique experiences possible on an electric motorcycle. Those experiences would be ruined by the noise and exhaust of a typical gas-powered motorcycle.

This may explain why the outdoor outfitter Filson decided to use an electric motorcycle to launch its new line of forest riding gear.

Filson teamed up with Zero to develop a custom Zero DSR dual-sport electric motorcycle that was adapted to the demands of forest trail riding. This isn’t the first time Zero has joined forces with companies or designers to put a unique twist on its electric motorcycles. But this is certainly one of the more visually satisfying ones, especially for riders like me who spent their childhoods growing up in a forest.

As Dan Quick, Zero’s senior manager of marketing communications explained in a statement provided to Electrek:

Collaborating with Filson was as seamless as it was sensible because it represents what’s possible when two organizations align aesthetically as well as ideologically. Both companies produce high-quality and premium products, and each has a passion for preserving and enjoying our beautiful natural surroundings in the Pacific Northwest and Northern California. The unparalleled craftsmanship of the Filson Alcan product line outfitted on a 2020 Zero Motorcycles DSR, the world’s most capable dual sport electric motorcycle, makes for a truly peerless, one-of-a-kind custom build.

Filson’s new Alcan collection, just announced today, is designed to equip motorcycle riders to explore dirt roads and double track. Filson says it was inspired by the vast network of roads providing access to the forests of the Pacific Northwest.

The Alcan collection includes riding apparel such as pants, jackets, and gloves, as well as a tool backpack and tool roll. According to Filson:

The Alcan collection was designed to protect riders from the elements and abrasion, with thoughtful, rider-specific details like longer sleeves and pant legs, articulated elbows, extended back panels for coverage, and Cordura® reinforcement. While designed specifically for riders, the collection is versatile enough for rugged everyday wear on or off the motorcycle.

I’ve never used Filson gear before. And it may be great stuff, but I can’t speak to that. This is obviously a great marketing opportunity for them, and as consumers, we can, of course, see it as such. But as electric motorcycle enthusiasts, we can also appreciate a beautifully outfitted bike, marketing aside.

Of course, the sight of a gas-powered chainsaw strapped to an electric motorcycle might be a bit jarring at first. But the need for one can certainly arise while riding on the Pacific Northwest trails that inspired the project. Maybe next time, though, they’ll pack an electric chainsaw. And wouldn’t it be cool if you could recharge it from the bike? It’s a concept that other manufacturers are already exploring, and one I’d love to see offered by Zero.

Either way, this is the kind of bike I’d love to ride on these beautiful trails. Heck, I want to make these images my screensaver and use them to relax during stressful days, imagining myself out there riding those trails.

I’ve actually tried my hand at a bit of forest trail riding on a Zero before, though not a DSR like this. That was back during my testing of a Zero FXS, a street-optimized bike that didn’t really belong on the trails but that didn’t protest either when I headed out there. You can see some of that trail ride in my review video below.

This actually makes me want to get back out on the trails now, an electric motorcycle between my knees and nothing in my head but the sights and sounds of the forest.

Doesn’t sound too bad, does it?

