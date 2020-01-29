Audi launches new electric car ad campaign featuring Game of Throne’s Maisie Williams

Audi is launching a new electric car ad campaign featuring Game of Throne’s Maisie Williams that will debut at the Superbowl this weekend.

The Sierra Club and the Northeast States for Coordinated Air Use Management (NESCAUM) have an interesting annual study of advertising instances and spending for electric vehicles by automakers.

The last one showed that they are pushing to sell EVs significantly less than gas-guzzling cars, and are not spending a lot of money to try to educate the public about electric propulsion.

It’s an issue because the lack of awareness is surprisingly still the biggest problem for electric vehicle adoption, as surveys have shown.

Now with more all-electric models hitting the market, the competition is increasingly becoming important and some automakers are fighting for demand.

Audi is actually one of the rare established automakers who are actually spending money on ad campaigns for their electric vehicles.

The German automaker also had an interesting product placement in the latest Avengers movie – through there was a little snafu with the sound.

They also had a Superbowl ad featuring electric vehicles last year, but it again was a bit controversial as many believed it was sending the wrong message.

Now Audi is back this year with another attempt.

The new ad features the Audi e-tron Sportback, a new version of Audi’s electric SUV coming out this year, and Game of Throne’s Maisie Williams singing the hit song “Let It Go” from Disney’s “Frozen.”

Sven Schuwirth, Head of Brand Audi, Digital Business and Customer Experience, commented on the new ad:

“The biggest night in American football, and one of the last truly live global television events, serves as the perfect moment to share our strategic path toward sustainable premium mobility with a worldwide audience. Maisie Williams is the perfect representative of how consumers are increasingly choosing, and advocating for, transportation options that are more sustainable. As a creative innovator, she perfectly embodies millions of peoples’ desires to make the transition to an electric future.

The spot will debut at the Superbowl this weekend and Audi says that it will represent only “the first installment and worldwide kick-off” of a new global Audi brand campaign.”

Electrek’s Take

In the past, I have praised Audi for being one of the rare automakers to actually invest decent amounts of money in ad campaigns promoting electric vehicles, but I have also criticized them for the ads not being very good.

I think this one also has some issues, like not talking about the vehicle itself and arguably shaming people driving gas-guzzlers, but I think it’s their best one so far.

At the end of the day, it will let more people know that electric cars are here and increase awareness, which again is one of the biggest barriers to adoption at this point.

Interestingly, it will not even be the only EV ad at the Superbowl. Porsche is also releasing one about the Taycan.

What do you think of the ad? Let us know in the comment section below.

