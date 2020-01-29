Ford’s Lincoln announces partnership with Rivian to build ‘an all-new fully electric vehicle’

Ford’s Lincoln luxury brand announced a new partnership with Rivian to build “an all-new fully electric vehicle” using the latter’s electric platform.

Over the last year, Rivian has secured almost $3 billion in investments from several companies, including Ford who invested $500 million in the EV startup.

At the time, Ford confirmed that along with their investment, they will work together to build a new electric vehicle.

They would only say that it wouldn’t be the electric F150 pickup truck because that one will be all Ford, but there were reports that it would be a Lincoln electric SUV.

Today, they confirmed that Rivian will help build Lincoln’s first all-electric vehicle.

Joy Falotico, president of the Lincoln Motor Company, commented on the news:

“Working with Rivian marks a pivotal point for Lincoln as we move toward a future that includes fully electric vehicles. This vehicle will take Quiet Flight to a new place – zero emissions, effortless performance and connected and intuitive technology. It’s going to be stunning.”

They confirmed that the new Lincoln battery electric vehicle will be built on Rivian’s platform:

“The Lincoln battery electric vehicle will be built off of Rivian’s flexible skateboard platform and is part of Ford Motor Company’s planned equity investment in Rivian. This all-new vehicle also is part of Ford’s previously announced investment of more than $11.5 billion into electrification, which includes the Mustang Mach-E and a fully electric version of the best-selling F-150 pickup.”

Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe also commented on the news:

“Our vehicle development partnership with Ford is an exciting opportunity to pair our technology with Lincoln’s vision for innovation and refinement. We are proud to collaborate on Lincoln’s first fully electric vehicle.”

Rivian aims to release its own electric pickup truck and SUV by the end of the year, but we don’t have a clear timeline for the Lincoln/Rivian electric vehicle.

Electrek’s Take

I think Rivian will turn out to be a great investment for Ford, who I think was falling behind on electrification.

Rivian is emerging as both a consumer brand and as a manufacturer for established brands like Ford’s Lincoln.

What we have seen from Rivian so far has been very impressive, but their greatest challenge has yet to come: a successful production ramp.

I have a good feeling about them. What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

