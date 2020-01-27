Quick Charge Podcast: January 27, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla Cybertruck driven by Elon Musk and Jay Leno
- Tesla Semi prototype spotted on a trailer – joining Cybertruck in LA
- Elon Musk tries to ease Tesla Gigafactory Berlin concerns after protests
- Tesla Cybertruck knockoffs are the hottest DIY project on the internet
- Karma plans to challenge Tesla and Rivian with an electric pickup truck
- GM officially declares Detroit-Hamtramck its first all-EV plant
- Rivian will start under expected $69,000 price
- Electrek’s Green Energy Brief: Florida legislature is in session and considering several environmental bills, Melrose, Massachusetts, won the 2019 Innovation Award from DOE program SolSmart, Cologne, Germany, orders 53 new electric buses
- Zero announces the SR/S, a new electric motorcycle
- Super73 unveils new 2,000W and 75-mile range full suspension e-bikes
