Tesla Semi prototype spotted on a trailer – joining Cybertruck in LA

A Tesla Semi prototype has been spotted being transported on a trailer in California yesterday and it appears to have joined the Tesla Cybertruck in Los Angeles.

For the last two years since the unveiling of the Tesla Semi, the automaker appears to have made only two prototypes and put them through an extensive test program.

In 2018 and early 2019, there were many sightings of the two electric truck prototypes, but the sightings have slowed down in recent months.

Earlier this month, Tesla released a new update on the test program, improvements, and timeline for the Tesla Semi electric truck.

In this update, the automaker said that they are starting a winter test program:

“In the short term, the is gearing up for several weeks of winter testing to validate the trucks’s performance in cold weather and low traction conditions. We are excited to share insights from the winter with you, as we will be able to highlight the major advantages of electric traction and motor control, which no diesel powertrain can match.”

Now one of the two Tesla Semi prototypes was spotted being transported on a trailer:

The Tesla Semi had its windows and headlights covered with a wrap, but we don’t clearly see any visible improvements.

The electric truck apparently ended up at Tesla’s Design Studio in Los Angeles and was spotted with the Cybertruck:

Tesla CEO Elon Musk can also be seen inspecting the vehicle in this picture.

As we reported last weekend, the Tesla Cybertruck prototype was spotted being driven by Elon Musk and Jay Leno in Los Angeles – leading us to believe that it will be featured in an upcoming episode of Jay Leno’s Garage.

Now it looks like one of the two Tesla Semi prototypes could also be featured in the episode.

When unveiling Tesla Semi in 2017, Tesla started guiding the start of production in 2019, but it delayed the production of the electric truck to 2020.

Later, Tesla added that it is planning Tesla Semi electric truck production to start ‘with limited volumes’ in 2020.

