Tesla Cybertruck driven by Elon Musk and Jay Leno spotted driving around Los Angeles

The Tesla Cybertruck prototype was spotted around Los Angeles it was being driven around by none other than Elon Musk and Jay Leno.

Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck in November of last year and the vehicle has been spotted a few times on public roads since.

Most famously, Elon Musk was spotted driving the electric pickup prototype to a restaurant in Los Angeles.

To see the Cybertruck’s unique design on stage at the unveiling is one thing, but the electric pickup truck stands out a lot more on public roads next to regular vehicles.

We haven’t seen the prototype for a while now, but it was spotted again today near SpaceX’s headquarters and Tesla’s design studio in Hawthorne.

Here’s a quick video of the Tesla Cybertruck prototype on the road:

The title says ‘Tesla Cybertruck Spotted Drag Racing in Los Angeles’, but I doubt that’s what they were doing there.

When unveiling the truck last year, Tesla said that the tri-motor version is going to be able to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 2.9 seconds and complete the quarter-mile in 10 seconds.

I doubt that it was anywhere near full-throttle in this video.

Also, it turns out that Jay Leno or Elon Musk could have been driving the Tesla Cybertruck. They both have been spotted in the Cybertruck today:

It likely means that they were filming an episode of Jay Leno’s Garage featuring the Tesla Cybertruck.

Leno has often gotten exclusive content from Tesla to feature prototypes, like Tesla’s next-gen Roadster prototype, in the past.

Tesla said that it plans to launch the two higher-end versions of the Cybertruck in late 2021.

Those two electric trucks will have between 300 and 500 miles of range and be equipped with dual- and tri-motor powertrains.

CEO Elon Musk said that the Cyberquad, an electric ATV, is going to be launched as an option for Cybertruck buyers at around the same time as the truck.

