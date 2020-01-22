Quick Charge Podcast: January 22, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla settles with Michigan over direct sales
- Tesla (TSLA) gets new $800 price target based on its ability to execute
- Elon Musk: Tesla acquisition of Maxwell is going to have a very big impact on batteries
- GM Cruise unveils self-driving electric car for ride-sharing
- Volkswagen ID Crozz to make US debut at New York Auto Show in April
- Mercedes-Benz gives preview of its EQS electric sedan
- The electric Fiat 500e returns, a sign of more sub-compacts to come?
- Canoo opens the waitlist for its futuristic, by-the-month electric lounge on wheels
- Electrek’s Green Energy Brief, Hawaii’s solar capacity grew by 21% in 2019, The 50th World Economic Forum launches with conflicting messages from Trump and Thunberg, Enevate announces an extreme fast-charging lithium-ion battery
- Video Coverage, eBike Motor factory tour at Bafang world head-quarters
