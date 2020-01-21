Mercedes-Benz gives preview of its EQS electric sedan with pre-production prototype [Gallery]

Mercedes-Benz gave a preview of its upcoming EQS electric sedan with the concept vehicle and a pre-production prototype this week in Los Angeles.

Unfortunately we couldn’t make it to the event, but Mercedes-Benz was nice enough to send us a lot of pictures of the new vehicle.

You will find a gallery below.

Mercedes-Benz launched its next-generation “EQ” electric vehicles with the EQC electric SUV last year.

It’s off to a slow start, but the German automaker is expected to ramp things up with several new models in the next few years.

The EQS, an electric sedan similar in size to the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, is going to be one of them.

They unveiled the concept for the vehicle last year, and they plan to bring a production version to market next year.

Mercedes-Benz describes the EQC’s powertrain:

With electric motors at the front and rear axles and the battery integrated into the vehicle floor, the VISION EQS represents a very well-balanced vehicle concept. The basis for dynamic high-level performance and safety comes courtesy of the electric all-wheel drive with axle-variable torque distribution and a battery installed deep in the vehicle floor between the axles. Thanks to more than 350kW of output and immediately available torque of around 760 newton meters, the VISION EQS accelerates from 0-100km/h in under 4.5 seconds.

However, the production may have different specs.

In Los Angeles this week, Mercedes-Benz gave a preview of the concept vehicle as well as a first look at a pre-production prototype of the EQS:

Mercedes-Benz, Vision EQS photo shoot Los Angeles January 2020 Mercedes-Benz, Vision EQS photo shoot Los Angeles January 2020 Mercedes-Benz, Vision EQS photo shoot Los Angeles January 2020 Mercedes-Benz, Vision EQS photo shoot Los Angeles January 2020 Mercedes-Benz, Vision EQS photo shoot Los Angeles January 2020 Mercedes-Benz, Vision EQS photo shoot Los Angeles January 2020 Mercedes-Benz, Vision EQS photo shoot Los Angeles January 2020 Mercedes-Benz, Vision EQS photo shoot Los Angeles January 2020 Mercedes-Benz, Vision EQS photo shoot Los Angeles January 2020 Mercedes-Benz, Vision EQS photo shoot Los Angeles January 2020 Mercedes-Benz, Vision EQS photo shoot Los Angeles January 2020 Mercedes-Benz, Vision EQS photo shoot Los Angeles January 2020 Mercedes-Benz, Vision EQS photo shoot Los Angeles January 2020 Mercedes-Benz, Vision EQS photo shoot Los Angeles January 2020 Mercedes-Benz, Vision EQS photo shoot Los Angeles January 2020 Mercedes-Benz, Vision EQS photo shoot Los Angeles January 2020 Mercedes-Benz, Vision EQS photo shoot Los Angeles January 2020 Mercedes-Benz, Vision EQS photo shoot Los Angeles January 2020 Mercedes-Benz, Vision EQS photo shoot Los Angeles January 2020 Mercedes-Benz, Vision EQS photo shoot Los Angeles January 2020 Mercedes-Benz, Vision EQS photo shoot Los Angeles January 2020 Mercedes-Benz, Vision EQS photo shoot Los Angeles January 2020 Mercedes-Benz, Vision EQS photo shoot Los Angeles January 2020 Mercedes-Benz, Vision EQS photo shoot Los Angeles January 2020 Mercedes-Benz, Vision EQS photo shoot Los Angeles January 2020 Mercedes-Benz, Vision EQS photo shoot Los Angeles January 2020 Mercedes-Benz, Vision EQS photo shoot Los Angeles January 2020 Mercedes-Benz, Vision EQS photo shoot Los Angeles January 2020 Mercedes-Benz, Vision EQS photo shoot Los Angeles January 2020 Mercedes-Benz, Vision EQS photo shoot Los Angeles January 2020 Mercedes-Benz, Vision EQS photo shoot Los Angeles January 2020 Mercedes-Benz, Vision EQS photo shoot Los Angeles January 2020 Mercedes-Benz, Vision EQS photo shoot Los Angeles January 2020 Mercedes-Benz, Vision EQS photo shoot Los Angeles January 2020 Mercedes-Benz, Vision EQS photo shoot Los Angeles January 2020 Mercedes-Benz, Vision EQS photo shoot Los Angeles January 2020 Mercedes-Benz, Vision EQS photo shoot Los Angeles January 2020 Mercedes-Benz, Vision EQS photo shoot Los Angeles January 2020 Mercedes-Benz, Vision EQS photo shoot Los Angeles January 2020 Mercedes-Benz, Vision EQS photo shoot Los Angeles January 2020 Mercedes-Benz, Vision EQS photo shoot Los Angeles January 2020 Mercedes-Benz, Vision EQS photo shoot Los Angeles January 2020 Mercedes-Benz, Vision EQS photo shoot Los Angeles January 2020 Mercedes-Benz, Vision EQS photo shoot Los Angeles January 2020 Mercedes-Benz, Vision EQS photo shoot Los Angeles January 2020 Mercedes-Benz, Vision EQS photo shoot Los Angeles January 2020 Mercedes-Benz, Vision EQS photo shoot Los Angeles January 2020 Mercedes-Benz, Vision EQS photo shoot Los Angeles January 2020

Here’s all the technical data that Mercedes-Benz has released for the EQS electric sedan: CO2 emissions 0 g/km Range (WLTP) up to 700km Output approx. 350kW Acceleration (0-100 km/h) < 4.5 seconds Top speed > 200km/h Peak torque approx. 760Nm Battery capacity approx. 100kWh Charging output (DC) 350kW Drive system All-wheel drive (fully variable) Length/height/width (mm) 5295/1436/ 2077 Wheelbase (mm) 3260

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.