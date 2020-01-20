GoTrax, Fluidfreeride and Levy all drop new electric scooters and big sales

While you might not think of January as prime electric scooter season, that hasn’t stopped three big electric scooter companies from rolling out new models. Or running generous sales.

GoTrax Xr electric scooters

GoTrax recently released a new electric scooter series known as the Xr, which includes the entry-level GoTrax Xr and the upgraded GoTrax Xr Ultra.

The former offers a 250W motor, 15.5mph (25km/h) top speed and a range of 12 miles (20km). The scooter has air-filled tires, a rear disc brake and can carry riders up to 220lb (100kg).

The GoTrax Xr has an MSRP of $399 but is on sale now for $299 on GoTrax’s website or for the same price on Amazon. At $299, it’s just about the most affordable electric scooter out there, if you don’t count GoTrax’s existing $248 GXL V2 model.

For those that want a bit of an upgrade, the GoTrax Xr Ultra increases the motor power to 300W and boosts the battery capacity to give a range of 16 miles (26km). The GoTrax Xr Ultra is on sale for $399 on GoTrax’s site (marked down from a $499 MSRP) and also on Amazon for the same price.

FluidFreeRide electric scooters on sale

FluidFreeRide, a Miami-based electric scooter distributor, just announced the release of its latest electric scooter: The WideWeel Pro. The 25mph (40km/h) electric scooter offers dual 500W motors, dual disc brakes, and dual suspension. It’s pricier than GoTrax, with a sale price of $1,299, but it’s also a heck of a lot more scooter.

The good news is that if you don’t mind snagging the previous version of the WideWheel scooter (which means you’ll get a bit less range, a single disc brake, and an older-style display) then you can save about $300 compared to the Pro version, while supplies last.

The original WideWheel is still an awesome electric scooter that we love riding. Check out our review video below:

Fluidfreeride is also running other electric scooter sales right now too. Their Mantis Pro electric scooter is an insanely fun 40+mph (64+km/h) electric scooter that normally costs $2,399, but you can get it for just $2,049 using the coupon code in the product description here.

Check out our Mantis Pro review video below:

And if you want to go even faster, Fluidfreeride is offering the 50mph (80km/h) Wolf Warrior electric scooter on sale now. If you pre-order it for March delivery, you can take a massive $700 off the price using the coupon code in the description.

Levy Plus electric scooter just released

Levy is one of the few electric scooter companies to offer a model with a removable battery. We tested their original Levy electric scooter and came away impressed.

Now the company is back with an upgraded model known as the Levy Plus electric scooter.

The Levy Plus has an upgraded battery with a capacity of over 360Wh, offering a range of up to 22 miles (35km) and a speed of 18 mph (30km/h).

It also has larger wheels measuring 10″ in diameter. Those larger wheels make the scooter safer and more stable, not to mention help smooth out the ride.

The Levy Plus comes with an MSRP of $799 but is currently on sale for $699.

And before you go, check our compilation of the top 5 fastest electric scooters that we’ve reviewed so far. Here’s the video:

