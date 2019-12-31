Upgraded dual motor 1,000 W WideWheel Pro electric scooter debuts in the US

The WideWheel Pro electric scooter is the latest update to what was likely the most popular electric scooter of 2019. And fortunately for American riders, the WideWheel Pro was just unveiled in the US.

Here at Electrek, we’ve spent a considerable amount of time on the original WideWheel electric scooter.

Several Electrek writers own one as their personal e-scooter and we’ve done multiple reviews and off-road adventure features of the popular scooter.

And as much as we have enjoyed the original WideWheel electric scooter, we’re excited to see the launch of the upgraded 2020 WideWheel Pro. The latest version improves upon the original WideWheel with a number of extra features.

New 2020 WideWheel Pro electric scooter

First, let’s cover what stays the same. The 2020 WideWheel Pro e-scooter still offers dual 500 W motors, extra-wide airless foam-filled tires, and full suspension. Other than that, pretty much everything is upgraded.

New display: The main weakness of the original WideWheel was probably the display – or lack thereof. The upgraded WideWheel Pro gets a new digital display that shows speed, battery, mileage, power mode, and cruise control options. Speaking of cruise control, that’s a new feature too. Oh, and there’s a new LED headlight mounted to the front of the display. That’s a lot of new features stuffed in one little black box.

Upgraded braking: The new WideWheel Pro has upgraded front and rear 120 mm disc brakes to provide more stopping power and the ability to manually modulate between front and rear braking power.

Top speed: While the previous WideWheel could hit 25 mph (40 km/h), the 2020 WideWheel Pro electric scooter gets a speed bump to 26 mph (41.8 km/h). Alright, that’s not a huge jump, but this already fast scooter just got a bit faster, so who can complain about that?

Battery: The 2020 WideWheel Pro gets a larger 48V 15Ah (720 Wh) battery that offers around 10-15% more range than the previous model. Fluidfreeride, the sole US distributor for the WideWheel Pro, rates its range at full speed with a 160 lb (72.5 kg) rider at around 18-20 miles (29-32 km) and says that riding in ECO mode can garner over 30 miles (51 km) of range.

Upgraded materials: To make the scooter more robust, the stem, fork, and frame have all been upgraded. The stem is now thicker and the fork has been reinforced.

Upgraded controllers: The 2020 WideWheel Pro has upgraded controllers for higher efficiency to help with better power delivery (think hills and quick starts) as well as improved range.

Electrek’s Take

I’ve always been a WideWheel fan. Its high speed combined with all-wheel-drive and full suspension has made it the ultimate commuter machine.

As great as all of these improvements are though, you can’t add this much to a scooter without affecting the weight. So, in my opinion, the only downside to the WideWheel Pro is that it got a bit heavier, coming in at 54 lb (24.5 kg). The previous dual motor WideWheel weighed 50 lb (22.7 kg), so the difference is not that much though. And I haven’t found the weight of the WideWheel to be a problem because it’s nicely balanced with a motor in each wheel. I wouldn’t want to carry it all day, but short walks from the train to the car or up a couple of flights of stairs have always felt manageable to me.

The only other bump, besides the weight, is the bump in price. While the previous dual motor WideWheel had an MSRP of $1,199, the 2020 WideWheel Pro has an MSRP $150 higher. But Fluidfreeride has the scooter on sale for $1,149 during its pre-order period, so you can still grab it at nearly the same price as the original scooter, essentially getting all of the upgrades for free. Shipping is expected to begin in mid-January, so the wait should only be a few weeks.

We’re already hard at work on a review of the new 2020 WideWheel Pro electric scooter, so be looking out for that soon.

Before you go, we’d love to hear what you think of the new version of the electric scooter. Let us know in the comments below!

And to hold you over until the scooter starts shipping in a couple of weeks, check out our review of the previous WideWheel electric scooter below. It doesn’t have the upgrades of the Pro version, but it shows what this full suspension, all-wheel-drive scooter can do.

