Elon Musk’s Boring Company Las Vegas loop is under construction, going to be ready by year’s end

Elon Musk’s Boring Company is currently building a ‘loop’, its underground electric transport system, in Las Vegas and it could be ready by the end of the year.

CES 2020 is starting in just a few days in Las Vegas.

For the event next year, attendees should be able to get around the giant Las Vegas convention center in Boring Company’s Loop.

Last year, we reported on the Boring Company announcing a new proposed ‘Loop’ system of tunnels for approval in Las Vegas.

The project was initiated by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA), which operates the city’s massive convention center.

They are currently expanding the already gigantic venue with a new section to open in 2021 and they need a new way to move people between all their different halls.

In May 2019, the LVCVA chose the Boring Company’s $50 million project.

The Boring Company Loop project is now under construction, which you can watch live here:

In an interview with Electrek when the project was first announced last year, Boring Company President Steve Davis said that it is likely that the Las Vegas project is going to be the first commercial Loop project to be completed by the Boring Company.

CEO and founder Elon Musk recently said that he expects the project to be completed by the end of 2020:

Hopefully fully operational in 2020 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 28, 2019

They plan is for the loop to be able to support “at least 4,400 passengers per hour” and be scalable.

Here are some potential routes for the Loop at the Las Vegas convention center:

They are also working with the city to potentially expand the loop around the city, specifically on the strip and to the airport.

With the launch of its test tunnel in Los Angeles in 2018, the Boring Company also unveiled Tesla vehicles on ‘tracking wheels’ as a transport system inside its ‘Loop’ tunnels. The company said that this system will be considered, but they could also produce a new passenger vehicle built on the Model X chassis.

The Boring Company is also working on several other projects including a new tunnel and ‘loop’ to get to Dodger Stadium in 4 minutes in Los Angeles and another loop in Chicago.

