Zero SR/F vs Tesla Model 3 electric drag race: The winner might surprise you!

Who do you think would win in an electric drag race showdown: A Zero SR/F electric motorcycle or a Tesla Model 3 Performance sedan?

There’s no need to wonder since this very matchup was performed and you can see the winner in the video below.

In the matchup, InsideEVs Italia put a Zero SR/F electric motorcycle up against a Tesla Model 3 Performance sedan.

The electric car vs electric motorcycle contest set out to see who could cover the quarter-mile first.

And to be fair, it’s not that strange of a matchup since the two made-in-America EVs are both the high-performance offerings of each company.

Sure, at around 380 kW (510 hp), the Tesla Model 3 Performance puts out nearly 5x the power of the 82 kW (110 hp) Zero SR/F.

However, at just over 1,800 kg (4,000 lb), the Model 3 Performance also weighs nearly 9x as much as the 220 kg (485 lb).

So while the scales may start to tip towards the Zero in terms of power to weight ratio, the Tesla Model 3 has a few unique advantages of its own. Not only does it offer all-wheel-drive, but it also has a higher top speed of around 250 km/h (160 mph), compared to the Zero SR/F’s limited top speed of just 200 km/h (124 mph).

To make the race as fair as possible, the Tesla Model 3 Performance was run in Track Mode while the Zero SR/F was run in Sport Mode.

So which electric vehicle do you think won the drag race?

Take your pick and then check out the video below (and turn on closed captions for English subtitles).

The ultimate electric car vs electric motorcycle drag race

The Tesla Model 3 Performance took an early lead right off the line. With 640 Nm of torque and AWD, it is hard to beat the Model 3 Performance’s launch.

But as the two vehicles, six wheels, and three motors raced down the track, the Zero SR/F began gaining on the Tesla Model 3. After the Model 3 was first to reach 100 km/h (62 mph), the relatively lightweight Zero SR/F began gaining on it.

The Zero SR/F then overtook the Model 3 and crossed the quarter-mile mark about one car length (or two motorcycle lengths) ahead of the Tesla.

Zero SR/F narrowly beats Tesla Model 3 Performance in quarter-mile drag race

To be fair, the quarter-mile race is perhaps a perfect contest for the SR/F. While the vehicles both reached around 183 km/h (114 mph) at the finish, the Model 3 Performance obviously has a much higher top speed than the SR/F. That means if the race had been over a longer distance, the Model 3 likely would have had time to catch up with the Zero SR/F and then retake its original lead.

And while this was just a fun contest to compare two of the top-performing models of electric cars and electric motorcycles on the market, it certainly shows how powerful EVs are and their ability to dominate automotive performance.

via: InsideEVs Italia

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.