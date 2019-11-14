Tesla Model 3 Performance’s 0-60 mph acceleration dips below 3 seconds after software update

Tesla Model 3 Performance vehicles are getting faster 0-60 mph acceleration through the latest power optimization software update.

There are now reports that the Model 3 Performance’s 0-60 mph time has dipped below the 3-second mark.

During a conference call with analysts after Tesla’s Q3 2019 earnings, Tesla’s management announced plans to release a new software update that would increase vehicle power, range, charging speed, and more.

CEO Elon Musk said that the update would gradually make it to owners over the next few weeks.

It is expected to affect different models and variants differently.

Over the last two weeks, some owners are starting to report already getting the new software update with a “power increase.”

Tesla wrote in the release notes:

Your car’s power has been increased by approximately 5%, improving acceleration and performance.

That’s due to Tesla figuring out how to optimize motor control through software.

We have seen the update make a difference in drag races between a Model 3 Performance that received the update versus one that didn’t, but now we get some new impressive numbers about the performance after the upgrade.

In the previous race, the owner said that the vehicle was getting a 3.2-second, 0-60 mph acceleration, which was already a significant improvement.

Now DragTimes reports that the Model 3 Performance is getting a 0-60 mph acceleration time just under 3 seconds:

As DragTimes reports, it is shaving some impressive time and coming in faster on the quarter-mile, but there’s potentially more room for improvement off the start.

He sees Tesla getting the Model 3 to a 0-60 mph launch in 2.8 seconds.

Tesla is apparently still gradually rolling out the software update. To increase your chances of getting the update, you can set your software update settings to “advanced.”

Electrek’s Take

Where was Tesla hiding all that power?

It’s pretty insane that they are able to push that through an over-the-air software update. It sounds like they are getting more confident about pushing their electric motors to higher limits without damaging the powertrain.

I don’t know about DragTimes claims that it could shave off another tenth of a second, but it would be pretty impressive.

It would be getting close to Model S times though, so maybe they would wait for the new Model S Plaid to release that capacity.

