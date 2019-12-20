Tesla opens first Supercharger V3 in Europe

Tesla has opened the first Supercharger V3 in Europe with a new station in London – bringing 250 kW charging to the UK.

In March, Tesla finally launched the new version of its Supercharger to enable a new top charge rate of 250 kW.

The update has been long-anticipated because Tesla has been talking about it since 2016.

After unveiling the new Supercharger V3 earlier this year, Tesla only opened a few Supercharger V3 stations in the US, but it’s now finally starting to ramp up deployment.

We recently reported on them working on dozens of new V3 stations and they also opened their biggest Supercharger V3 station yet.

Now Tesla is bringing the technology to Europe with the first Supercharger V3 in London.

It’s a new 16-stall V3 Supercharger station at the London Park Royal (SC), UK (152 Dukes Road).

Robert Llewellyn from Fully Charged stopped by right after the opening of the Supercharger V3 station today and was able to quickly show that the station can deliver 250 kW:

Yesterday I had a go on a Tesla V3 supercharger. 250 kW. Nice, more info soon on #fullychargedshow pic.twitter.com/dXcqY54scr — Robert Llewellyn (@bobbyllew) December 20, 2019

Tesla Model 3 vehicles with Long Range battery pack can reach a 250 kW charge rate while the newest Model S and Model X vehicles can charge up to 200 kW.

The new London Supercharger V3 also becomes the first Supercharger with a CCS plug.

In Europe, Tesla launched the Model 3 with a CCS plug and it has been updating its Supercharger network to add the connectors at the stations across the continent.

The automaker has also been offering the CCS adapter for Model S and Model X owners in Europe.

