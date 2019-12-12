Tesla Model X vs Ford F150 Raptor tug-of-war hints at Cybertruck rematch

The result of a new tug-of-war between the Tesla Model X and Ford F150 Raptor hints at what would happen in a possible rematch with the Tesla Cybertruck prototype.

Tesla Cybertruck vs. Ford F-150 Rematch

As we reported last month, Tesla CEO Elon Musk agreed to redo the Cybertruck vs. Ford F-150 tug-of-war challenge after claims the first one wasn’t fair.

It appears that Tesla used a rear-wheel-drive version of the Ford F-150, and during a Twitter exchange with scientist Neil deGrasse Tyson, Musk agreed that it would be fairer if both trucks were loaded during the challenge.

Musk agreed to a rematch and even agreed to bring Ford onboard after an executive from the automaker, Sunny Madra, challenged Tesla to a fairer tug-of-war between the F-150 and the Cybertruck.

However, we later learned that Ford was backing out of the challenge and called the first one “absurd.”

Nonetheless, Musk apparently planned to move forward with a rematch that would be fairer to the Ford F-150 pickup truck.

The rematch was gathering so much hype that the oddsmakers were starting to pay attention, and they started to take bets on the Tesla Cybertruck vs. Ford F150 rematch.

Surprisingly, Tesla Cybertruck became the underdog in the Ford F-150 tug-of-war challenge.

Now over a week later, they have yet to do the rematch.

Tesla Model X P100D vs Ford F150 Raptor

A couple of Youtubers decided to hold their own tug-of-war between Ford and Tesla.

For the Ford, they did it better than Tesla and used an all-wheel-drive Ford F150 Raptor – the performance version of the best-selling pickup truck.

As for the Tesla, they obviously couldn’t get a Cybertruck since as far as we know there’s only one working prototype and Tesla is keeping it close.

Instead, they used a Model X P100D, the most powerful version of Tesla’s electric SUV.

Here’s what happened:

Electrek’s Take

If the Model X P100D can make quick work of the F150 Raptor like that, does the Ford really have a chance against the Cybertruck?

I hope Tesla still does the rematch because it will generate even more hype and bring more attention to electric pickup trucks.

But what I want to see the most is the Tesla Cybertruck vs the Ford F150 Electric prototype.

