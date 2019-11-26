Tesla to redo Cybertruck vs Ford F150 tug-of-war challenge after claims it wasn’t fair

Ford is taking offense with Tesla’s Cybertruck vs F150 tug-of-war video after the former claims it wasn’t exactly fair. CEO Elon Musk agreed to redo it and it sounds like they will stream the challenge.

In the build-up to the unveiling of the Tesla electric pickup truck, CEO Elon Musk made some comparisons to the Ford F150, one of the best-selling pickup trucks in the world.

Previously, he said that the Tesla Cybertruck would cost less than $50,000 and have better specs than the Ford F150.

During the presentation last week, Musk again took a few shots at existing pickup trucks and he even singled out the Ford F150 by debuting a video of Ford’s flagship truck having a tug-of-war against the Tesla Cybertruck prototype.

Yesterday, Tesla released the whole video of the tug-of-war – reigniting the competition between the two trucks.

As we reported yesterday, the Tesla Cybertruck easily won the tug-of-war, but to be fair, these competitions are all about traction, which can be affected by other factors than just the vehicles.

Now some other people have raised issues with the video, including Neil deGrasse Tyson who pointed out that it would be fairer if they were to load the trucks:

Electric motors also have insane torque. If we load both trucks to the max, electric still wins. Physics is the law, everything else is a recommendation. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 25, 2019

Agreed, this will be exciting to see! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 26, 2019

It also seems like Tesla might have used a rear-wheel-drive Ford F150 against the dual-motor AWD version of the Cybertruck.

Ford VP Sunny Madra tweeted that they should give them a Cybertruck to do a “apple to apple” comparison of the trucks and Musk seemed to agree:

Bring it on https://t.co/pCnln1NdRO — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 25, 2019

Now the companies appear to aim at redoing the test next week and potentially stream it live.

Electrek’s Take

Here we go. I love those little competitions and I am sure it’s going to be a much more interesting one if both parties are involved.

These tug-of-wars are all about maintaining traction. The first one to slip is basically done and that’s not just about how much torque you can produce.

The first one to hit a patch of sand or something is done.

Therefore, it would be nice if both Ford and Tesla participate to make sure each truck is going to operate at optimum capacity.

Now Ford is also going to bring its latest and baddest F150, but it would be awesome if they bring their all-electric Ford F150 prototype.

Earlier this year, they released a video of a Ford F-150 all-electric pickup prototype towing over 1 million lbs of train carts.

That’s would be the real competition. Let’s make it happen.

