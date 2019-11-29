Tesla Cybertruck becomes underdog in Ford F-150 tug-of-war challenge

In a strange turn of events, Tesla Cybertruck has become the underdog on the betting line in the Ford F-150 tug-of-war challenge rematch.

Gambling money is getting behind Ford.

Tesla Cybertruck vs. Ford F-150 Rematch

As we reported earlier this week, Tesla CEO Elon Musk agreed to redo the Cybertruck vs. Ford F-150 tug-of-war challenge after claims the first one wasn’t fair.

It appears that Tesla used a rear-wheel-drive version, and during a Twitter exchange with scientist Neil deGrasse Tyson, Musk agreed that it would be fairer if both trucks were loaded during the challenge.

Musk agreed to a rematch and even agreed to bring Ford onboard after an executive from the automaker, Sunny Madra, challenged Tesla to a fairer tug-of-war between the F-150 and the Cybertruck.

However, we later learned that Ford was backing out of the challenge and called the first one “absurd.”

Nonetheless, Tesla apparently plans to move forward with a rematch that would be fairer to the Ford F-150 pickup truck next week.

The rematch is gathering so much hype that the odds makers are starting to pay attention, and they are starting to take bets on the Tesla Cybertruck vs. Ford F150 rematch.

Tesla Cybertruck vs. Ford F-150 betting odds

Earlier this week, we reported on betting sites starting to take bets on the rematch, and the Tesla Cybertruck started as a strong favorite.

With money coming in, the odds change, and surprisingly, the Ford F-150 is now the favorite, and the Cybertruck is now the underdog.

MyBookie, one of the largest betting sites in the US, is now taking bets on Tesla Cybertruck at +110 and on the Ford F150 at -130:

It means that if you place a $100 bet on the Cybertruck, you win $110 ($210 total payout) if the electric pickup truck wins the tug-of-war rematch.

It looks like more money is being placed on the Ford F-150, which would pay out $76.92 (total $176.92) on a $100 bet if it beats the Cybertruck.

MyBookie is not new to taking strange bets, and especially bets involving Elon Musk. The website is currently also taking bets on which “organization is going to be the first to send humans to Mars” with the SpaceX being the strong favorite.

Electrek’s Take

That sounds crazy to me, especially since Ford backed off the challenge, raising questions about how serious the rematch will be.

Again, I am sure Tesla is going to try to make this one as fair as possible since they got caught not doing things by the book the first time around, but it’s still very unlikely to me that the Cybertruck doesn’t win.

To be fair, Tesla also gave itself a handicap the first time by going uphill.

Even loaded and with an AWD version of the F-150, I feel like the Cybertruck should be able to come out on top.

I guess we will know for sure next week, but it sounds like gamblers are getting behind Ford right now.

