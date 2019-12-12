Tesla Gigafactory 4 leaked plans reveal room for expansions

Leaked plans for Tesla Gigafactory 4 in Berlin reveals that the automaker is leaving room for expansions and the design looks similar to Gigafactory 1 in Nevada.

After the launch of Gigafactory 1 in 2016, CEO Elon Musk said that Tesla plans to turn the Gigafactory into a product that they can replicate.

3 years later, Gigafactory 1 hasn’t turned out exactly as planned since it is still only about 30% completed.

However, at 30%, it is already one of the biggest buildings and production facilities in the world.

Tesla has been developing advanced ways to build battery packs and drivetrains at the factory.

In future Gigafactories, Musk said that he planned for Tesla to produce both batteries and complete vehicles.

Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai is now producing vehicles and Tesla is leveraging what it learned from building its new Chinese factory for its new planned Gigafactory 4 in Germany.

Last month, Musk confirmed that Tesla is going to build Gigafactory 4 in the “Berlin area.”

The project is going to take place on a 300-hectare plot of land next to the GVZ Berlin-Ost Freienbrink industrial park.

Musk said that Tesla will build “batteries, powertrains, and vehicles, starting with Model Y” at Gigafactory 4 in Germany.

Now new plans for Tesla Gigafactpry 4 have leaked showing a more detailed look at the planned production facility (via Bild):

Here are all the different sections (translated from German):

Battery and drive manufacturing Manufacture of the seats Final assembly Paint shop Central supply building High-bay warehouse Wastewater treatment Body construction Plastics production, press shop and Gieberei New railway station Test track Delivery and collection – a separate railway facility is being built for the transport Workplace parking

Electrek’s Take

It looks like Tesla is again planning to build out the factory in sections as it did at Gigafactory 1 and 3.

Based on the plans, it looks like they are also leaving room to expand and if completed, it would look like the original plans for Gigafactory 1 in Nevada.

Bild said that Tesla Gigafactory 4 will produce 500,000 Model Y and Model 3 cars per year.

It’s unclear if that’s for the first phase or once the factory is completed.

With Gigafactry 1 and 3 still not being completed, it’s also interesting that Tesla will be building Gigafactry 1, 3, and 4 all at the same time.

It makes sense. Tesla can focus more on any of them based on the demand in each market.

