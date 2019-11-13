Tesla to focus on Model Y, batteries, and powertrains at Gigafactory 4 in Europe

Tesla is going to focus on Model Y production at its newly confirmed Gigiafactory 4 to be built in the Berlin area and they will also produce batteries and powertrains at the new European factory.

As we reported yesterday, Elon Musk confirmed that Tesla is going to build Gigafactory 4 in the ‘Berlin area’.

It is going to be built in the GVZ Berlin-Ost Freienbrink industrial park near the new Berlin airport, which has been under construction for years.

After the announcement at the Golden Wheel automotive award ceremony, Musk took to Twitter to release a few more details about the new factory.

The CEO said that Tesla will build “batteries, powertrains, and vehicles, starting with Model Y” at Gigafactory 4 in Germany:

Will build batteries, powertrains & vehicles, starting with Model Y — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 12, 2019

With Fremont factory and Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai first producing Model 3 vehicles, Tesla Gigafactory 4 will be the automaker’s first factory to first focus on Model Y production, which is expected to first start in Fremont next year.

Earlier this summer, the CEO also said that he expects Gigafactory 4 construction will be “well underway” within the next 12 to 18 months and will have the European Gigafactory operational by the end of 2021.

Electrek’s Take

This makes a lot of sense.

Fremont is already able to produce over 6,000 Model 3 vehicles per week and Gigafactory 3 is going to add 3,000 units to that, which is going to free up some of Fremont’s Model 3 production capacity meant for China to other markets, like Europe.

Then, Tesla is just now starting to deploy new Model Y production capacity so it might as well deploy it at the new factory.

Also, Elon keeps saying that the demand for the Model Y could be much higher than Model 3.

I am excited for Gigafactory 4 because I think it’s going to light a fire under German automakers.

Tesla is well-positioned to build a very efficient Gigafactory in Germany with its manufacturing robotic group formed from the Grohmann acquisition, which is also located in the country.

Elon also mentioned “batteries” to be produced at the plant without confirming if it’s going to be battery cells, but it sounds likely.

It’s going to be an exciting year for Tesla in Europe.

