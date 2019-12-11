Tesla Gigafactory 4 will produce 500,000 Model Y and Model 3 cars per year

Tesla Gigafactory 4, the automaker’s recently announced new factory near Berlin, will produce 500,000 Model Y and Model 3 cars per year, according to new documents discovered by German media.

Last month, CEO Elon Musk confirmed that Tesla is going to build Gigafactory 4 in the “Berlin area.”

The project is going to take place on a 300-hectare plot of land next to the GVZ Berlin-Ost Freienbrink industrial park.

The CEO said that Tesla will build “batteries, powertrains, and vehicles, starting with Model Y” at Gigafactory 4 in Germany.

Now plans for the factory have been obtained by Germany’s Bild and Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspapers and show that Tesla is planning to produce 500,000 cars per year at Gigafactory 4.

The documents also show that Tesla is planning to invest up to 4 billion euros in the plant.

It could create up to 10,000 jobs after the factory is fully ramped up, according to the documents.

Earlier this summer, Musk also said that he expects Gigafactory 4 construction will be “well underway” within the next 12 to 18 months and will have the European Gigafactory operational by the end of 2021.

The large land that Tesla is acquiring for the factory is located in a forest. Deforestation is expected to start early next year and Tesla plans to plant three times the number of trees that they will cut down at the site.

Electrek’s Take

This is a more than decent production capacity.

Tesla is getting close to that in Fremont Factory and it will likely exceed 500,000 cars next year.

I remember when Tesla was planning a production capacity of 1 million cars per year in 2020. It’s clearly not going to happen, but I think it’s now very likely to happen in 2021.

With the ramp-up in Fremont, likely over 200,000 cars at Gigafactory 3, and the start of production in Gigafactory 4, I think a million vehicle production capacity is possible within the next 2 years.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.