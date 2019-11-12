Elon Musk: Tesla is going to build Gigafactory 4 in ‘Berlin area’

Elon Musk has confirmed that Tesla is going to build Gigafactory 4, a new vehicle factory, in the ”Berlin area” as they start listing jobs for the new factory.

CEO Elon Musk has been talking about a full battery and vehicle factory in Europe for a while now.

Several European countries have even launched campaigns to try to attract Tesla to their home market.

Tesla was supposed to confirm a location for a factory in 2017, but it never happened.

Last year, Musk said that Germany is the “leading choice” for a factory in Europe, and he even specified that “the German-French border makes sense” for a factory near the Benelux countries.

Earlier this year, Tesla said that it is “accelerating” its effort to bring a Gigafactory to Europe.

The automaker wrote in its shareholder’s letter at the time:

We are also accelerating our European Gigafactory efforts and are hoping to finalize a location choice in the coming quarters.

Last month, Tesla said that it is in “the final stages” of selecting a site for its European Gigafactory, and that an announcement is coming by the end of the year.

They have referred to the factory as “Gigafactory 4.”

During the Golden Wheel automotive award ceremony today, Elon Musk accepted an award for Tesla and announced that the automaker has chosen the “Berlin area” for Gigafactory 4.

The CEO said that it will be “near the new Berlin airport,” and they are also planning a design and engineering center in Berlin.

It is not entirely surprising, since Tesla has reportedly been looking at several specific sites across several German states, but Berlin was never mentioned, and they also considered other countries.

According to local government officials, Tesla was specifically looking at Gigafactory sites in Lower Saxony earlier this year, but now the Berlin region is confirmed.

Today, the automaker has also started listing its first jobs for Gigafactory 4 on their career website, and they are listing them in Germany, but the jobs are “remote,” according to the listings:

Tesla didn’t include any description in the job listings on the website and it rather seems to be Tesla looking for people interested in working at its upcoming European plant.

Earlier this summer, the CEO also said that he expects construction will be “well under way” within the next 12 to 18 months and will have the European Gigafactory operational by the end of 2021.

