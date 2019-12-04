Tesla launches ‘dedicated channel’ for Roadster owners, will get their own service advisers

Tesla has been moving away from using service advisers and instead, it has been automating its service appointment through its mobile app.

However, we now learn that Roadster owners will have their own “dedicated channel” with their own service advisers.

Over the last two years, Tesla significantly increased its production capacity and more than doubled the size of its fleet.

Its service capacity hasn’t kept up with the pace of production, and it created some friction, as wait times for service increased.

Recently, Tesla has made several statements about expanding service after CEO Elon Musk admitted a “foolish oversight” of Tesla’s service coverage and plans to open many more service centers around the world.

On top of increasing the capacity, Tesla has also made moves to simplify making service appointments through the app, and not with service advisers.

Owners get can get an appointment in a few taps and live service status updates.

Roadster owners don’t have access to the app since Tesla’s first vehicle wasn’t as connected as the Model S, Model X, or Model 3.

Now Tesla says that they are not forgetting them and they are launching a “dedicated channel” to help them.

Over the last month, Jerome Guillen, Tesla president of automotive, sent an email to Roadster owners about the new service effort for the Roadster:

We appreciate your continued and pioneering support for Tesla. We realize that we need to improve service for Roadster — we are putting in place a dedicated channel to help you with all your Roadster needs. This means dedicated service advisers, service technicians, and repair centers.”

Tesla has produced just over 2,000 Roadsters between 2008 and 2012, and many of them are still on the road today.

The automaker has previously offered some services and upgrades to owners, like the Roadster 3.0 battery upgrade, but parts have been extremely limited.

We tested the Roadster 3.0 in 2017.

Here’s the full email from Guillen to Roadster owners (via CNBC):

Dear [Name], According to our records, we believe you own Roadster [VIN number removed]. If you are receiving this email in error, no longer own a Roadster or need to update your contact information, please let us know by replying to this email. We appreciate your continued and pioneering support for Tesla. We realize that we need to improve service for Roadster — we are putting in place a dedicated channel to help you with all your Roadster needs. This means dedicated service advisers, service technicians, and repair centers. Reach us by emailing [e-mail address removed] to schedule a service appointment, get status updates, request parts, or speak with an expert. Note that this channel only services Roadsters, and you should continue to use the Tesla app for all other Tesla cars. You can also trade in your current Roadster and apply the value toward the purchase of a Model S, Model X or Model 3 — even a reservation for a next-generation Roadster. Request a trade-in quote to get started. In the case of an emergency, please continue to contact Roadside Assistance at [phone number removed]. Many thanks for your continued support for Tesla. Best Regards, Jerome Guillen

