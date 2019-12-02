Tesla Model Y: rare glimpse at third-row seats

The upcoming Tesla Model Y is going to have an option for third-row seats, which is unusual for a compact SUV and we haven’t had a good look at the third-row even though the vehicle was unveiled earlier this year.

Now a Model Y prototype sighting shows a rare glimpse at the third-row seats.

When Tesla launched the Model Y, it got criticized for only being a slightly bigger Model 3.

However, that’s what many people want.

The Model Y is equipped with a large hatch instead of a small trunk opening, which is arguably the biggest complaint about the Model 3.

As for the size difference, it is definitely bigger, but we don’t have all the dimensions just yet.

In a recent Model Y sighting at a Supercharger station, we saw a prototype next to a Model 3 – giving us a good size comparison with the Model 3 and showing that it is indeed only slightly bigger.

It makes it surprising that Tesla is trying to fit a third-row seat in order to sit 7 people in the Model Y.

We haven’t really seen that third-row since Tesla didn’t have it up in the prototype at the launch event earlier this year.

Now a Model Y sighting from last month is resurfacing on social media and showing a rare glimpse at the Model Y’s third-row seat:

You can see the back of the third-row seat being up in this Model Y prototype on display.

It is showing a ridiculously small third-row, but the position of the middle row might not be optimal to accommodate people in the third-row.

There’s a possibility that the position could be changed in order to spread the legroom around, but right now it looks like the third-row would only fit children – not unlike Tesla’s third-row facing seats in the original Model S, which are apparently making a comeback in the upcoming Model S Plaid.

We should soon get a better look at the Model Y as Tesla prepares to bring it to production in the coming months.

A recent report coming from Tesla’s supply chain showed that the automaker is accelerating the timeline for Model Y parts orders.

CEO Elon Musk also recently said that Tesla is now expecting to reach volume production of the Model Y in Summer 2020.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.