Ground-up design meets spacey looks: GoCycle GX review

The team at GoCycle has found the sweet spot of features and practicality with the GX model they’ve dubbed “The Fast Folder“. This is easily the cleanest bike I’ve ever ridden, and the lightweight frame, customizable power output, truly ground-up design, and spacey looks are very unique. While not as feature-rich as the rest of the GoCycle lineup, it has the right amount of changes to make it a mainstay as a high-end folding commuter.

What’s a GoCycle?

There are plenty of bikes out there with spacey designs and different looks, but every point of the GoCycle is made for practicality. The drivetrain is fully enclosed, making it easy for riders to take the bike indoors. The diagonal seatpost is designed to accommodate riders of wildly different sizes. The display is minimal, with maximum features connected to the app.

The folding aspect of the GX is fast and simple, making it one of the faster folders on the market. The wide tires are custom made for GoCycle’s custom wheels with improved profiling and features. This bike is truly a ground-up design, only a few traditional bike parts remain tucked away (chain, rotors, pedals, tubes, seat). But what difference does it make?

Motor: 500 W geared front hub motor

500 W geared front hub motor Top speed: 20 mph (32 km/h)

20 mph (32 km/h) Range: 40 miles (64.3 km)

40 miles (64.3 km) Battery: 21.6V 13.3Ah (292 Wh)

21.6V 13.3Ah (292 Wh) Weight : 40.4 lb (18.32 kg)

: 40.4 lb (18.32 kg) Weight limit : 220 lbs (99.8 kgs)

: 220 lbs (99.8 kgs) Price: $3,299

$3,299 Frame: Injection molded magnesium

Injection molded magnesium Tires : GoCycle custom 20″ x 2″

: GoCycle custom 20″ x 2″ Brakes: Custom hydraulic disc brakes with 140 mm rotors

Custom hydraulic disc brakes with 140 mm rotors Extras: “Clean-Drive” completely covered drivetrain, Pushbutton throttle, Shimano nexus internal shifter, app connectivity, custom assist profiles, universal frame sizing

Why GoCycle?

The GoCycle is designed to ride like a traditional bike. Although there is a customization app to set how it electrically assists, to me the geometry makes the biggest difference. Using a diagonal seatpost, both the height and length adjustment are done simultaneously. This clever design lets me ride at 6 feet tall, and friends and family down to 5″4′ (1.82 meters and 1.62 respectively).

The fast folding feature is also an important point of the bike, though the “fast” wording is compared to their G3C model. Compared to other folding bikes, the GoCycle GX can fold fast, but it’s not amazing, just a bit better than the norm.

GoCycle GX Ride

Despite the irregular build, the regular pedaling movement isn’t compromised, and all the components are familiar and trustworthy. The 3-speed Shimano Nexus is very well contained and clean. This is great for maintenance and wrestling with the bike, but it can leave you wanting for more options.

When the electronic assist is cranked all the way in max speed, it’s easy for the motor to outpace the gearing and leave the rider spinning the pedals. When I took the assist down to something a bit easier, the 3 speed was good enough to get me going. The brakes are fantastic, in almost every way. The GX does include a small suspension, but the tires seem to have more cushion.

GoCycle tires, what are they?

GoCycle employs a one-sided fork and “dropout” in their wheel design. The principal benefit is to allow the tires and wheels to be removed easily (on other models). Another benefit is that the wheel doesn’t have to be removed in order to change a tube, pretty neat! The GoCycle custom tires are plush, with a reflective stripe for a touch of safety, and I like that very much.

Steering takes a bit to get used to, I would say. Steering from side to side feels different, one side a bit stiff, the other feels like the edge is coming all too quickly. With a bit of practice, it can be overcome, but I can’t hide the side to side ride will need time to abide.

GoCycle GX or G3C?

As much as I love the GX, the fast-folding feature doesn’t fit my lifestyle. Since I don’t ride a train, cab or metro very often, I don’t have the need to fold the bike or roll it around on a moment’s notice. When I do travel, by plane or car, I’m usually trying to get as much space as I possibly can, and take my time packing and stowing.

The G3C model (their latest in the original design), uses easily removable wheels, bright headlight and a drive train that folds into itself. I can’t help but long for the great innovations of the GoCycle that are absent on the GX model. Fora occasional travel or planned trips, I’d take the G3C. I think the daily driver of this bike will be right at home on the GX model.

Where does GoCycle fit?

I really enjoy the new take on the bicycle idea. New innovations that make perfect sense are very exciting, and the CoCycle is loaded with them. With the GX, I think they’re taking a step in the direction of ease of use, rather than a technical marvel. I think this model will encourage more people to consider their product line-up. It shows they are genuinely interested in making a bike for use, and not just as a tech demo.

Considering the totally unique design and materials, I think the GoCycle GX is fairly priced. Perhaps this much uniqueness fits your needs. If it does, GoCycle has both retail stores and online distribution to get more folks to… Go Cycle!

